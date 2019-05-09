Clyburn: Trump’s Obstruction ‘Is Bigger than Watergate’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Live,” House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said he believed the obstruction of justice by president Donald Trump as detailed in Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report was “bigger than Watergate.”

Clyburn said, “I would define it as a confrontational crisis. That is exactly what it is. How is that for hair-splitting? The is fact of the matter is we are in a crisis. You have such divisions between the executive and legislative and looking for the judiciary to step in and moderate or navigate — help us navigate through this. That is a crisis situation. It may not be as big as a lot of the crises that we have had as a nation, but this is bigger than Watergate was. All you’ve got to do is look at this report, and you know that, but for his status as president of the United States, this president would have been indicted for obstruction of justice, and there are 10 or 12 different instances in the Mueller report that indicate that. And so that to me is a crisis situation. I’ve studied history. I’ve taught history. I spent a lot of time researching history every day. Never has a country been in the place it has been today.”

