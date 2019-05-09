Comey: Barr’s Testimony Was ‘Misleading’ But It ‘Doesn’t Look’ Like Perjury

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey said Attorney General William Barr’s testimony before Congress was “misleading” but doesn’t appear to rise to the level of perjury.

Comey said Barr “did a very good thing in offering transparency. Most of the report is unredacted, so we could see it, and then I think he acted in a way that’s less than honorable in the way he described it in writing and described it during a press conference, and continues to talk as if he’s the president’s lawyer.”

He later added that Barr “certainly gave misleading testimony.”

Comey further stated, “On the face of it, it doesn’t look to me like he committed perjury.”

