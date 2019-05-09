Comey on Hillary Presser: ‘I’d Likely Do It the Same Way’ – ‘Probably Should Have’ Used Different Phrasing

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey said that while he “probably should have” used different phrasing, he would probably do his 2016 press conference about Hillary Clinton “the same way.”

Comey said, “I think I’d likely do it the same way. … I and the FBI needed the American people to trust that this wasn’t a political fix job, that this was done in a credible, fair, independent way. Secretary Clinton had engaged in conduct that was way beyond what the normal carelessness was. And so, how do we explain to the American people that it’s not the ordinary stuff, but it doesn’t rise to the level that you would be locked up for it? So, I have to characterize the behavior in some way, not to attack her, but so the American people would understand this is the basis for their judgment. It’s not criminal, but it’s not the ordinary stuff. I probably should have said really sloppy or something, but I had to characterize it.”

