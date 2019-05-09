Comey: Trump Would Have Been Charged With Obstruction if He Wasn’t President

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey stated that he believes the findings of the Mueller report would have resulted in obstruction charges against President Trump if he wasn’t the president.

Moderator Anderson Cooper asked, “Do you think he had criminal intent, based on what you have seen now in the Mueller report?”

Comey said, “It sure looks like he did in connection with a couple episodes, the direction to Don McGahn to get the special counsel fired is, to my mind, a flaming example…of corrupt intent.”

Cooper also asked, “I think it’s up to 800 former federal prosecutors who have worked in both Republican and Democratic administrations who have signed a statement saying that Mueller’s findings would have produced obstruction charges against President Trump if he weren’t president. Do you agree?”

Comey responded, “Yeah. I agree.”

Cooper later asked Comey if he thinks President Trump “should be charged when he’s out of office, based on what Mueller has shown?”

Comey answered, “I think the Justice Department will have to take a serious look at that. Whether it’s a wise thing to do to a former president, I don’t know.”

