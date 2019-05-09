Dem Rep. Al Green to Trump: ‘If No One Else Will Bring You to Justice, I Will’

Thursday on the Floor of House of Representatives, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) addressed President Donald Trump referencing his MSNBC appearance.

At a rally in Panama City Beach, FL Wednesday night Trump said, “They think they’re going to win, and if you see the one man, he said ‘It’s the only way we’re going to beat him in 2020,’ to have to do this. The only way.”

Green said, “Last night, at a rally in Florida, the president referred to me as ‘that man.’ Mr. Speaker, I love my country, and still I rise. And I rise today to address the comment that the president made in referring to me as that man. Mr. Speaker, the video of what I said speaks for itself. The president indicates that I said, the only way to get him out of office is to impeach him. But the video speaks for itself. But I do want to share with the president that he is right, I am that man. I’m that man, a liberated Democrat, a liberated Democrat in the spirit of Shirley Chisholm. I’m unbought and unbossed. Mr. President, you finally encountered at least one person that your money can’t buy, and your power doesn’t scare. You have a date with destiny, Mr. President. Your fate is in the hands of 435 members of Congress. You are not above the law. No one is. Impeachment is in the hands of this Congress. That man, Mr. President, is a member of this Congress.

He continued, “Mr. President, I assure you that the long arm of the law is reaching out for you. In this country, we will not allow you, or any other person, to hold yourself out as being above the law. You have an appointment with history in this House of Representatives. If no one else will bring you to justice, I will, Mr. President. Lawsuits and delay tactics will not deter me. You will not engage in the paralysis of analysis, as Dr. King put it. You won’t engage in paralysis of analysis such we will put this off until the next election. Mr. President, your case will be brought before this House. It’s just a matter of time, Mr. President. It’s just a matter of time.”

