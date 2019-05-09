Hillary Clinton: GOP ‘Is Not Looking Out for the Country’ — They Must Choose the Rule of Law or the Rule of Trump

Wednesday night at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, former Democratic 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Republican lawmakers needed to decide if they care more about the rule of law than supporting President Donald Trump.

Clinton said, “We are at a crisis point and I say that with great sadness.”

She continued, “The biggest disappointment to me has been the Republican Party. With very few exceptions very very few Republicans have stood up and most of them left, they didn’t run for reelection. That is happening again this time. So you have a Republican party particularly in the Senate that is not looking out for the country. And they have occasionally disagreed with Trump on a few things but overall they have been unfortunately intimidated or willing to go along.”

Clinton said there will be “big court fights,” that will “end up in the Supreme Court” over the Trump administration’s defiance of congressional subpoenas.

She added, “We’ll see whether it’s the rule of law or the rule of Trump that the Republicans in the Congress and in the courts are going to abide by.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN