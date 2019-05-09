McConnell: ‘The Case Is Closed’ and ‘I Understand’ Trump’s Frustration with Don Jr. Subpoena – It Will ‘Have a Happy Ending’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reacted to Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr’s (R-NC) subpoena of Donald Trump Jr. by saying he understands President Trump’s frustration, but “this is going to have a happy ending.” McConnell also declared, “the case is closed.”

McConnell said, “I think the good news is that Chairman Burr has already indicated that the committee will find no collusion. Because that will be consistent with the Mueller investigation. I think this is going to have a happy ending. I understand the president’s frustration here, but I think this is just a blip. I think the case is closed. I think the controversy has been concluded. I don’t think the House thinks that, and they’re going to continue to try to stir this up. But enough already.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett