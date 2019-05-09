Nadler: We Can’t Let Trump Become a ‘King or Dictator’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said his committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt because “we cannot have a situation where the president becomes a king or a dictator.”

When asked why his committee held Barr in contempt, Nadler said, “We don’t need this kind of fight with the administration. But what brought us here is that we have to defend our constitutional form of government. This is a lawless administration. It is denying the American people the information they need by defying all subpoenas. It’s the first administration you’ve ever seen where they say we’ll deny all subpoenas from Congress, whether it’s on the Mueller investigation or on security clearances or in anything else. They defy the law. The law very clearly says that upon requests by the Ways and Means committee, the IRS should turn over anybody’s taxes. They’re simply ignoring that. So they’re ignoring the law, and they’re stonewalling and hoping that they can get away with it. We cannot have a situation where the president becomes a king or a dictator. I mean, the American people understand that nobody, not the president, nobody may be above the law. And we have to enforce that.”

