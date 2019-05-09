Pelosi: ‘Yes, I Do Agree’ We Are in a Constitutional Crisis

Thursday during her weekly press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the House Judiciary Committee’s vote to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in contempt.

A reporter asked Pelosi if she agrees with House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler’s (D-NY) assertion that the United States is currently in a “constitutional crisis,” which Pelosi replied, “Yes.”

“I do agree with Chairman Nadler because the administration has decided that they are not going to honor their oath of office,” Pelosi replied.

She added that she is “proud of the Judiciary Committee and the work they have done.”

“In terms of timing, when we’re ready, we’ll come to the floor,” Pelosi advised. “And we’ll just see because there may be other contempt of Congress issues that we might want to deal with at the same time.”

