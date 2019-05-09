Scarborough Praises Nancy Pelosi — ‘She Has Struck the Perfect Tone from the Start’

During the Thursday broadcast of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough heaped praise on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for her leadership after she said in a Washington Post Live interview that President Donald Trump is “becoming self-impeachable.”

Scarborough said Pelosi “has struck the perfect tone from the start” on the push to get the president out of office.

“I’ve been friends with Nancy for a very long time. We were on different sides of the aisle. … I knew she was good at what she did, but this isn’t hyperbole. I don’t think I can recall a leader on Capitol Hill being more pitch perfect, juggling more things at the same time, than Nancy Pelosi,” Scarborough declared. “She has struck the perfect tone from the start.”

