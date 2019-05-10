Brzezinski Rips Red Sox Players for WH Visit — ‘Stick with Your Team’

Friday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough voiced their displeasure with some of the Boston Red Sox players electing to visit the White House to celebrate their World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Scarborough questioned why “one white guy couldn’t have stayed back,” while Brzezinski said it is more important for team unity reasons for teammates to “stick” with their team and not go.

“Why would anyone on that team go? Isn’t it all about unity?” Brzezinski asked after admitting she did not like that the Red Sox visited the White House. “The reasons why these players didn’t go are so much more important than getting a free trip to the White House. Come on. Stick with your team.”

“A team separate anywhere is not good,” she later quipped.

