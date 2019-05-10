Dem Sen. Murphy: ‘Everything that President Trump Has Touched Internationally Has Gone to Crap’

Friday at a National Security Action event, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) proclaimed that everything President Donald Trump has done on international policy “has gone to crap.”

Murphy said, “If we don’t actively, regularly critique all of the ways in which this president has made us less safe, then we will not close that gap. So the first thing we have to do is make a commitment to making the case as to how everything that President Trump has touched internationally has gone to crap.”

He continued, “I think Americans want a country that is respected around the world. And so to focus on the laughing stock that we have become and then to drill down on all of these individual places where we are less safe, where there are more threats to us, are important.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN