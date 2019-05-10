Giuliani: ‘I’m Not Going’ to Ukraine

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani called off his planned trip to Ukraine.

Giuliani said, “I’m not going to go to the Ukraine.”

He added, “I’m not going to go. Because I think I’m walking into a group of people that are enemies of the president, in some cases, enemies of the United States, and in one case, an already convicted person, who has been found to be involved in assisting the Democrats with the 2016 election.”

Giuliani further stated, “I believe I was walking into a bunch of people, one of whom already has been found to be involved in this, that I wasn’t aware of, and I think this was a setup.”

