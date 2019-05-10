Maher: The Democrat Who Stands Up to the ‘Twitter Mob’ ‘Will Win’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate who is willing to “stand up to the Twitter mob” “will win.”

While interviewing 2020 presidential candidate Representative Tim Ryan (D-OH), Maher told Ryan he’s looking for a candidate who will “stand up to the Twitter mob. Are you willing to do that, to stand up to the people who are woke?”

He later cited a Morning Consult poll that showed that 81% of adults believe people are offended too easily and 65% believe people should be able to say what’s on their minds, even if people are offended to ensure Ryan didn’t “go wobbly on that issue about standing up to the Twitter folks.”

Maher added that Twitter is “not who we are. It’s not who liberals are. The Democrat who — I’m telling you, who stands up to that…will win. So, — my vote, anyway.”

