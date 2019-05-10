Maxine Waters: ‘Shocked’ GOP Is Siding with Trump, Russia Against Our Democracy

Friday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said she was shocked that Republicans, who “claim to be so patriotic and claim to love this country” were siding with President Donald Trump.

Waters said, “I simply believe that the president of the United States is dangerous. If he gets away with what he is doing now, he will have changed the role of the presidency in the future. I think that is bothersome that he is undermining and ignoring the House of Representatives, the Congress of the United States. And my own committee where we have sought documents from Deutsche Bank, he is suing Deutsche bank to try to keep them from giving us the documents. We will have to go to court. He vowed that he will fight us tooth and nail and going into court opposing our subpoenas. I don’t think that we should not impeach him. We should impeach him.”

She added, “What surprises me more than anything else is that the Republicans, in particular, the right-wing conservative Republicans are not patriotic. They are allowing this president to have this relationship with Putin and the Kremlin and Russia who are our known enemies and they are working with them and have not stopped. They will not criticize them, and he will not do going deal with the fact that they undermined our election system. That has shocked me. That has surprised me even though I said nothing does. The fact that the Republicans who claim to be so patriotic and claim to love this country are siding with the president and Russia against our democracy. That shocks me.”

