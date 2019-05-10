Nadler on Giuliani Ukraine Trip: ‘Very Sorry State’ When It’s OK to ‘Seek Foreign Intervention’

While speaking to reporters on Friday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) reacted to Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s announcement that he will travel to Ukraine to push the country’s government on investigations into the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son by saying we’ve reached “a very sorry state” when it’s acceptable for people to “seek foreign intervention in American politics.”

Nadler said, “I haven’t read the details, but my reaction is, we’ve come to a very sorry state when it’s considered okay for an American politician, never mind an attorney for the president, to go and seek foreign intervention in American politics.”

