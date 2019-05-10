Schiff: We’ll Have Trump’s Tax Returns Before End of the Year

In an interview with Axios’ Mike Allen, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) shared that the House Ways and Means Committee will have President Donald Trump’s tax returns by the end of 2019.

“[T]he legislation is abundantly clear,” Schiff told Allen in the interview which aired on CSPAN. “It says that the commissioner shall provide the returns to the chairman of the Ways and Means. Not may, not might…”

He added, “I think it’ll take months to prosecute through the courts. Look, I think the courts are going to be aware and mindful of the disruption of the democratic process.”

Allen replied, “So, it sounds like you think Congress will get the president’s tax returns this year.”

“Oh, yeah,” said Schiff.

