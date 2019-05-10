Warren: Giuliani’s Ukraine Trip ‘Highly Unethical’

While speaking to reporters on Friday, 2020 presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s announcement that he will travel to Ukraine to push the country’s government on investigations into the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son is “highly unethical” and “Giuliani should just back off.”

Warren said, “I just think it is highly unethical for the president’s personal lawyer to go meet with officials from a foreign government to see if they can influence somehow the upcoming presidential election. We’ve had enough of that, and Rudy Giuliani should just back off.”

