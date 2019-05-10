Wasserman Schultz: Trump Colluded with Russia and Obstructed Justice to Cover It Up

Friday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said based on her interpretation of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report there was indeed collusion and obstruction of justice to cover the collusion up by President Donald Trump

Wasserman Schultz said, “There were clear indications multiple times, even in the redacted Mueller report, that he engaged in obstruction of justice. Obstruction of justice to cover up what? If he’s got nothing to hide, we need to get to the bottom of it, and we’re going to use the tools, I think in sequential order until we can really make sure that we can be allowed to do our job as the Constitution indicates.”

When asked about reports Rudy Giuliani is planning to travel to Ukraine to talk to officials about investigating Joe Biden‘s son, Wasserman Schultz said, “You know, what’s so disturbing is that Donald Trump is so lacking in confidence about his ability to actually get elected without the help of a foreign power, and particularly a foreign adversary, that they will go to any lengths and that he will instruct and allow his colleagues and allies to go to any lengths to be able to secure his success in an election.”

She continued, “He did that in Russia, with Russia. It’s been very evident through his desire to hide all of his conversations that he’s had with President Putin. He very specifically has sided with President Putin on his ridiculous assertions that they didn’t have anything to do with interfering in our elections over our intelligence leaders, who have clearly said that there was interference. The president is hiding the fact that there was collusion, there was obstruction of justice to cover that up. And we can get all the answers we need if we simply are given the information that Congress is entitled to.”

