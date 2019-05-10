Watch Live: Pennsylvania Pro-Lifers Rally Against Disgraced Democrat Brian Sims

Pro-life leaders will gather outside the Philadelphia Planned Parenthood clinic on Friday at which Pennsylvania Democrat Rep. Brian Sims filmed himself berating a pro-life woman and trying to dox several pro-life teens.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern.

As reported by Breitbart News’ Susan Berry, the leaders, including Kristan Hawkins, Matt Walsh, Abby Johnson, Lila Rose, and Graham Allen, have invited Sims to join them for dialogue.

According to the event’s Facebook page, several hundred activists are expected to participate.