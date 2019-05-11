Brooks: Republicans Going ‘Crazy’ Because Burr ‘Acting Like an Actual Senator’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that Republicans “went crazy” because Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) is “acting like an actual senator who wants to get to the bottom of a very serious issue.”

Brooks stated, “There was even a weird moment where a senator started acting like a senator, Richard Burr, the Republican from North Carolina, who wants to bring Don Jr. in…the rest of the Republican Party went crazy because he was acting like an actual senator who wants to get to the bottom of a very serious issue.”

