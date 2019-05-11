SNL Mocks Senate Republicans for Not Being Anti-Trump in Cold Open

Saturday’s cold open on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” was an effort to mock Senate Republicans for not being openly hostile toward President Donald Trump.

The sketch featured Cecily Strong as Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Beck Bennett as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Kate McKinnon as Lindsey Graham (R-SC), all of which who were offered scenarios by Kyle Mooney as “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd that might cause them to turn on the president.

“If Trump open hand slaps you in the face, what would you say then?” Mooney’s Todd asked.

“Harder, daddy,” McKinnon’s Graham answered.

