Adam Schiff: America Will Not Survive Another Four Years with Trump

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) proclaimed America could not survive another four years of Donald Trump as president.

Schiff said, “I don’t think this country could survive another four years with a president like this who gets up every day trying to find new and inventive ways to divide us.”

He added, “He doesn’t seem to understand that a fundamental aspect of his job is to try to make us a more perfect union, but that’s not at all where he’s coming from. He’s going to be defeated. He has to be defeated because I don’t know how much more our democratic institutions can take of this kind of attack on the rule of law.”

