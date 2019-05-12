Carl Bernstein: ‘Ongoing Coverup’ by Trump Creating ‘Systemic Crisis’

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” network political analyst and veteran reporter Carl Bernstein accused President Donald Trump of an “ongoing coverup” of the facts in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Bernstein said, “We find ourselves in this situation, right now, because there is an ongoing coverup by the president of the United States. Whether that constitutes a violation of law, whether he is a criminal or not, that the for down the road. But right now it’s obvious to anyone that watches, anyone who looks at the facts, reads the Mueller report, the obstruction part particularly, we are in the midst of a continued coverup by the president and aided and abetted by the attorney general of the United States.”

He added, “This is taking us is to an unprecedented place. It not about a constitutional crisis. This is a systemic crisis challenging whether our institutions are able to function in this country to deal with the president of the United States who is unique in our history who has nothing but contempt for democratic tradition and the rule of law. So really where the rubber is going to meet the road is going to be the Supreme Court of the United States, and Chief Justice Roberts has got his table being set for him in a way that may have an awful lot to do with the future of American democracy.”

