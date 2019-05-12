Dem Rep. Cicilline on House Subpoenas: We Won’t Allow Trump to ‘Delay Until the Next Election’

Sunday, Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) commented on the House Democrats’ battle with President Donald Trump over subpoenas.

Cicilline told MSNBC “Kasie DC” host Kasie Hunt that House Democrats have “mechanisms” and “tools” to prevent the president and his team from delaying his compliance until his re-election bid in 2020.

“We have a number of mechanisms to compel compliance with our subpoenas and to accelerate that process,” Cicilline told Hunt. “But we’re not going to allow the president and his team to just simply delay until the next election. We have a number of tools at our disposal to compel compliance. We’ll get court decisions quickly, and I think that will change the calculus from the president.”

