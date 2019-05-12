GOP Rep. Zeldin Slams Pelosi Decision to Bring in ‘Radical’ Imam — ‘A Bad Call’

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) weighed in on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “outrageous” decision to bring in anti-Israel Imam Omar Suleiman to deliver the invocation at the U.S. House of Representatives.

Zeldin said Pelosi’s decision was “a bad call” given Suleiman’s anti-Israel rhetoric.

“I think it is outrageous that Speaker Pelosi, on this day, on Thursday, chose that radical imam to be speaking before Congress with that prayer,” Zeldin told host John Catsimatidis.

He continued, “I was caught off guard by it quite honestly. There was no announcement it was going to happen. The speaker either her team failed to vet the imam, or, worse, they did vet the Imam and thought it was a good idea to bring him anyway. A bad call either way.”

Zeldin added that the Muslim Brotherhood “should be a designated foreign terrorist organization.”

“We’ve just come off a period where, not only did we have the synagogue shooting in California, we’ve had a series of dangerous statements made by Ilhan Omar, very concerning policy positions and rhetoric coming from Rashida Tlaib,” he advised.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent