Harris: I Support Illegal Aliens Having Full Access to Health Care

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said she supported giving health insurance to people in the country illegally.

When asked if she supported giving Medicare for all to people in this country illegally, Harris said, “I’m opposed to any policy that would deny in our country any human being from access to public safety, public education or public health, period.”

