Lindsey Graham Advises Donald Trump Jr. to Ignore Senate Subpoena

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) urged Donald Trump Jr. to ignore a subpoena issued by Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC).

Graham said, “If I were Donald Trump Jr.’s lawyer, I would tell him, you don’t need to go back into this environment anymore. You’ve been there for hours and hours and nothing being alleged here changes the outcome of the Mueller investigation.”

He added, “I would call it a day.”

