Schiff: We Are Considering $25,000 a Day Fines for Trump Officials Who Defy Subpoenas

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Democrats were considering using the power of inherent contempt to fine Trump officials who defy subpoenas $25,000 a day.

Schiff said, “We are going to have to consider other remedies like inherent contempt if the courts take too long.”

He continued, “I think if you fine someone $25,000 a day to their person until they comply, it gets their attention.”

He added, “We’re going to have to enforce our ability to do oversight.”

