Sen. Bennet: Trump ‘Most Fiscally Irresponsible President’ in Generations

Sunday on CBS’s “Face The Nation,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), a 2020 presidential candidate, criticized President Trump for on his spending decisions.

When asked about China trade issues, Bennet said, “Donald Trump has shown himself to be the most fiscally irresponsible president we have had in generations.”

Bennet added, “Here’s a guy who’s managed to rack up a $2 trillion deficit at a moment of full employment in the country, it’s almost impossible to do that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN