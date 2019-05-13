Bernie Sanders on Medicare for All: No More Private Insurers, ‘Yes You Will’ Pay More in Taxes

While speaking with Iowa CBS affiliate KCCI, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) discussed his Medicare for All plan.

Sanders revealed that his plan would do away with private insurers, however, Americans will be paying more in taxes.

“I believe that if we want to provide healthcare to all in a cost-effective way, if we want to lower the outrageous price of prescription drugs in this country the way to go is Medicare for All,” Sanders outlined.

He later added, “What our bill does … what people should understand is that what Medicare for All does is eliminates your private health insurance premiums. You’re not going to be paying that, you’re not going to be paying co-payments, you’re not going to be paying deductibles. You’re going to be seeing your prescription drug cost, in my view, come down by 50%. Will you be paying more in taxes? Yes, you will.”

