CNN’s Camerota: Will Trump Give a ‘Foaming at the Mouth’ Speech Where People ‘Clamor for Violence’ on July 4?

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” co-host Alisyn Camerota discussed President Donald Trump’s proposed address from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as part of the Fourth of July celebration in Washington D.C.

Camerota said, “The president very much wants to give this speech, it sounds like, from the Lincoln Memorial. And you write, ‘The president’s starring role has the potential to turn what has long been a nonpartisan celebration of the nation’s founding into another version of a Trump campaign rally.’ And I’m just wondering, Josh — I mean, what kind of speech would he give? Would he give a presidential speech or would he give one of these sort of ‘foaming at the mouth’ speech that we sometimes see at the rallies where they clamor, you know, we heard it just last week where people in the crowd clamor for violence.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN