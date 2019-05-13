GOP Sen. Cotton on Trade War with China: ‘There Will Be Some Sacrifice on the Part of Americans’

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Monday commented on the United States’ trade war with China, saying some sacrifices will have to be made on the part of Americans.

According to Cotton, the sacrifice will be “pretty minimal” compared to what the country’s soldiers make.

“There will be some sacrifice on the part of Americans, I grant you that,” Cotton stated on CBS’s “This Morning.” “But also that sacrifice is pretty minimal compared to the sacrifices that our soldiers make overseas that are fallen heroes or laid to rest.”

The CBS panel said Cotton cannot compare those two sacrifices, but he said the farmers of Arkansas “understand that China is a serious competitor” and are “willing” to bear some of the sacrifices to remain one of the most powerful countries in the world economically.

