Dem Rep. Pascrell Threatens Fines, Jail Time for Mnuchin Not Handing Over Trump’s Tax Returns

In a Monday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) floated the possibility of fines or even jail time if Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin refuses to hand over President Donald Trump’s tax returns despite subpoenas from House Democrats.

Pascrell, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, said Mnuchin not giving them the president’s tax returns is “serious business.”

“There are fines, there is jail,” Pascrell said. “This is serious business.”

Pascrell was asked if he meant Mnuchin could face time, but he did not answer that question, simply repeating the dangers of failing to follow the tax code.

“I’m thinking that they have to take a look at 7214 to make sure that they understand what happens if they don’t hand over. And this may wind up in a court, but the law is on our side, very clear, very succinct to languages and I’m very proud to stand behind those two pieces in the tax code,” he advised.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent