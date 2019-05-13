Joy Behar: GOP Heartbeat Law Trying to Set Women Back 75 Years — ‘Barefoot and Pregnant!’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said Georgia’s so-called “heartbeat” law, which bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually at six weeks of pregnancy, is the Republican Party “trying to set women back 50 years or 75 years.”

Behar said, “Let’s talk about the men instead of the women. Let’s talk about why are men having such a war against women? Why is the Republican Party trying to set women back 50 years or 75 years? Why do they want us to go back to the kitchen barefoot and pregnant? Why? What are they so threatened by?”

She added, “They want to regulate my body, why don’t they regulate guns for example.”

