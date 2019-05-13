Limbaugh on Brett Kavanaugh Siding with Liberal Justices: Blasey Ford, Confirmation Hearings Worked

Monday during his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh speculated as to why Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was appointed by President Donald Trump based on his conservative bona fides, was siding with the liberal wing of the high court in a few recent decisions.

The latest ruling of which Limbaugh was referring is one that involved Apple and allegations of antitrust regarding its App Store.

Limbaugh suggested that Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings last year may have had an impact on him.

“The real question is, what is Kavanaugh doing here?” Limbaugh said. “If you go back to the Federalist Society, Kavanaugh was cited as the best — better than Gorsuch, more conservative, more pure, this, that and the other thing. And this is the second or third time that he has aligned with the leftist. I’ll tell you what I think: I think all that [Blasey] Ford stuff worked.”

“I think it’s classic,” he continued. “I’m wild-guessing. I don’t know. I’ve never met Kavanaugh. I’ve not really talked to anybody about this. I’m wild-guessing. This just strikes me as so typical — ‘I’m going to show them they were wrong. I’m going to show them they were wrong. I’m going to show them I can be fair.’ And the way you show a liberal you can be fair is agree with them.”

