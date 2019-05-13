Rosenstein: Comey ‘Seems to Be Acting as a Partisan Pundit’

During a speech on Monday, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein stated former FBI Director James Comey “seems to be acting as a partisan pundit,” and criticized Comey for “speculating about the strength of my character and the fate of my immortal soul.”

While Rosenstein criticized some of Comey’s actions as director, he also said that Comey’s removal should have been handled in a more respectful, less dramatic manner.

Rosenstein continued, “So, I do not blame the former director for being angry. I would be, too, if I were in his shoes. But now the former director seems to be acting as a partisan pundit, selling books and earning speaking fees while speculating about the strength of my character and the fate of my immortal soul. I kid you not. That is disappointing. Speculating about souls is not a job for police and prosecutors. Generally, we base our opinions on eyewitness testimony.”

