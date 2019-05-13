Scarborough: Republicans Have ‘Beclowned Themselves’ in Supporting Trump — ‘They’re Thinking Like Liberals’

Monday, Joe Scarborough, host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” slammed the GOP’s shift away from conservatism in their support of President Donald Trump.

The former Republican congressman said Republicans, who he called “mindless sycophants,” are now “thinking like liberals.”

“I’m so amused by people that come up to me and say, ‘You used to be a Republican and I used to support your views,’” Scarborough told former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele. “I say, ‘Well, my views haven’t changed. I’m still for balanced budgets, you’re not. I’m still for free trade, you’re not. I’m still against tariffs, you’re for [tariffs].'”

He continued, “These people beclowned themselves because they have adopted overnight actually extraordinarily liberal views on massive federal spending, shutting down borders, closed borders, which used to be that union bosses wanted borders closed to drive-up wages. … They’ve all had brain transplants and they’re thinking like liberals. It’s crazy!”

