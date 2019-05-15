Booker: Alabama Anti-Abortion Law Is an ‘Assault on Human Rights,’ ‘Human Dignity’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, which bans nearly all abortions, was an “assault on human rights.”

Booker said, “This is an assault on human rights. This is an assault on basic fundamental ideal that you can control your own body. We know from Alabama’s jail by Martin Luther King, he said that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. This is that case.

He continued, “I think we have an obligation to just think very fundamentally; does a woman have the right to control her body or do politicians have to dictate to her? Do you know how extreme this is? It says in the cases of rape and incest, that a woman, it is still illegal for a doctor to perform an abortion. So this is outrageous. It is an assault on human rights, human dignity, freedom to control your body, which has been a fight going on from the founding of this country. And I cannot in any way sit comfortably while this is going on. And this is a time in American history that mandates all of us to stand up and get involved in this fight.”

