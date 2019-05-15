Gillibrand: AL Abortion Ban an ‘All-Out Attack’ on ‘Basic Civil Rights’

On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) stated that Alabama’s abortion ban and similar efforts are “an all-out attack on women’s reproductive freedom and our basic civil rights.”

Gillibrand said, “This Alabama effort and the effort across this country now in 29 states is an all-out attack on women’s reproductive freedom and our basic civil rights. This is a plan by the Republican Party, make no mistake, to overturn Roe v. Wade and turn back the clock on women’s reproductive civil and human rights.”

