Joy Behar: ‘We Should Make It A Law’ Requiring ‘White Guys’ Who Vote for Abortion Restrictions Get Vasectomies

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said a law needs to be passed requiring forced vasectomies for the “white” male Alabama state senators who voted for a bill to ban nearly all abortions.

Highlighting an image of 25 white men who voted for the restrictive legislation, Behar said, “Can we look at a picture of the panel of men who did this? There it is. Gee, what do they have in common? They’re all men, all white guys.”

She continued, “Maybe we should make it a law that they should all be required to get a vasectomy, that group in particular.”

She added, “That would solve the problem.”

