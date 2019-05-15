Scarborough: Trump’s ‘Going to Be Hard to Beat’ — Looks ’20 Years Younger’ Than Most Dem Candidates

Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough weighed in on the 2020 presidential race after playing a clip of President Donald Trump at a rally in Louisiana.

Scarborough, a staunch critic of the president, said Trump looks “20 years younger” than a lot of the Democratic candidates, adding he also believes the president is “going to be hard to beat.”

“[A] couple weeks ago, when Donald Trump said, I’m young, I’ve got more vigor than them, well you know, you look at a clip like that, and he does. He just does,” Scarborough declared. “Let’s, again, let’s just be blunt about Donald Trump. That guy can do on a campaign stage what nobody else can do: He can engage the audience. He can engage viewers, despite the hateful rhetoric, despite everything else.”

He continued, “You can see that guy is gearing up for 2020 and yes, Democrats, he is going to be hard to beat, because he does look like he is about 20 years younger than a lot of Democratic candidates.”

