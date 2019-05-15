Toobin: ‘Roe v. Wade Is Gone’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Chief Legal Analyst and New Yorker Staff Writer Jeffrey Toobin declared that “Roe v. Wade is gone,” and predicted that Alabama’s abortion ban will be upheld by the Supreme Court.

Toobin said, “Roe v. Wade is gone, and every woman in Alabama who gets pregnant is going to be forced to give birth soon. And that’s going to be true in Alabama, and it’s going to be true in Missouri, and it’s going to be true probably in Georgia.”

He further predicted that Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, and Clarence Thomas will vote to uphold Alabama’s law.

