Barr: ‘We Have to Look at’ Whether Officials Abused Power – ‘A Lot of the Answers Have Been Inadequate’

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Story,” Attorney General Bill Barr said that whether government officials abused their power should be looked at. He also stated that “a lot of the answers have been inadequate, and I’ve also found that some of the explanations I’ve gotten don’t hang together.”

Barr said, “I’ve been trying to get answers to questions, and I’ve found that a lot of the answers have been inadequate, and I’ve also found that some of the explanations I’ve gotten don’t hang together. So, in a sense, I have more questions today than I did when I first started.”

He added, “I think people have to find out what the government was doing during that period. If we’re worried about foreign influence, for the very same reason, we should be worried about whether government officials abuse their power and put their thumb on the scale.”

Barr further stated, “I’m not saying that happened, but I’m saying that we have to look at that.”

