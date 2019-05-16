Holder: ‘There Are Grounds for Impeachment’ in the Mueller Report

While speaking with NBC News on Thursday, former Attorney General Eric Holder argued that the Mueller report contains “grounds for impeachment.”

Holder said, “There are grounds for impeachment. As I said, that, if you look at the second part of the Mueller report, there’s no question that obstruction of justice does exist in the findings that Bob Mueller reported, and in painstaking detail, and that, in and of itself, would be the basis for impeachment. But I think the House needs to gather evidence. They need to hear from Bob Mueller. They need to get the entirety of the report, and then make a reasoned decision about whether or not they’re going to go forward with an impeachment process.”

