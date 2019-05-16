Nadler: Trump ‘Making It More and More Impossible to Rule Out Impeachment’

On Thursday’s “MSNBC Live,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated that President Trump’s actions are “making it more and more impossible to rule out impeachment.”

Nadler said, “Everything the president does now is making it more and more impossible to rule out impeachment.”

He added, “Well, we’re going to continue our hearings. We’re going to continue to try to enforce our subpoenas, and we’ll have further contempt citations. Because the administration is denying us all the witnesses. We intend to have Mueller come before the committee and Mr. McGahn and many other witnesses, and if it becomes necessary in order to enforce our ability to do that, to consider further steps, we will.”

