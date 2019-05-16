Scarborough: Barr Thinks Committing Perjury ‘Is a Joke,’ ‘Laughing About Breaking the Law’

Thursday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to Attorney General William Barr making a joke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) about bringing handcuffs to arrest him for being in contempt of Congress.

Scarborough lamented that Barr is “laughing about breaking the law” and thinks committing perjury “is a joke.”

“It’s a good thing, Willie, that we have an attorney general that’s laughing at being held in contempt of Congress and also laughing about the fact that he committed perjury before Congress. He thinks it’s a joke, he thinks it’s funny,” Scarborough lamented.

He later added, “He’s laughing about breaking the law. He’s laughing about being held in contempt of Congress. The White House is laughing, the attorney general is laughing about them breaking the law that requires the president of the United States … to turn over the president’s tax returns to the Ways and Means Committee.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent