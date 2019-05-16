Stacey Abrams Says She Could Enter Presidential Race in the Fall ‘and Still Have a Real Chance to Win’

In a Thursday appearance on “MSNBC Live,” failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addressed rumors she could enter the crowded field of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls.

Abrams said she is still watching and trying to decide if she wants to enter the race, adding she is confident she could enter the race “as late as the fall and still have a chance to win.”

“I think we’ve got a robust crop of candidates and I think they’re having important conversations, but my mission is to make certain that we are keeping that attention focused all the way through the campaign. So, I’m going to keep watching and decide if I need to jump in,” Abrams shared.

She then declared, “I do believe I could enter the conversation as late as the fall and still have a real chance to win.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent