Watch: Protesters Chant ‘Liar’ at Bill de Blasio During GMA Interview

Fresh off of announcing his presidential run for 2020, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio went on ABC’s “Good Morning America” Thursday to discuss his candidacy.

The mayor drew a crowd of protesters at the GMA studio chanting “liar” at him.

The chants were so loud, they could be heard throughout the interview.

Host George Stephanopoulos noted the protests, asking de Blasio to address the hate he gets from New Yorkers.

“I got elected mayor by 73% of the vote originally, reelected with 67% of the vote,” de Blasio stated. “I think you’d agree that the poll that actually matters is the election.”

Protesters chant “liar” through GMA’s window as @BilldeBlasio kicks of his announcement on the show pic.twitter.com/v0WdZYQ2UE — Zohreen (@Zohreen) May 16, 2019

As a reporter for Gothamist noted, many of the protesters are police officers who also chanted “No friend to labor” at the mayor.

Gmorning from Times Square. De Blasio is due on GMA in a few minutes. Protesters outside are mostly cops, who brought foam fingers and whistles pic.twitter.com/Kw2rbKcN7O — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) May 16, 2019

President Donald Trump took aim at de Blasio on Thursday as well, calling him a “joke” and saying the people of New York City hate him.

The Dems are getting another beauty to join their group. Bill de Blasio of NYC, considered the worst mayor in the U.S., will supposedly be making an announcement for president today. He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he’s your man. NYC HATES HIM! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2019

On GMA, de Blasio called Trump a “con artist.”

“Donald Trump is playing a big con on America. I call him Con Don. Every New Yorker knows he’s a con artist. We know his tricks. We know his playbook. I know how to take him on. I’ve been watching him for decades. He’s trying to convince working Americans he’s on their side,” de Blasio stated. “It’s a lie since day one.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent