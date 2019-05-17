Al Sharpton: Trump Knows What Is in His Taxes ‘Could Hurt Him’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network host Al Sharpton said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena to hand over President Donald Trump’s tax returns as part of the president’s stonewalling strategy because he “knows what’s in the documents.”

Sharpton said, “He knows what’s in the documents. It may be he’s saying I lose less fighting than if they get the documents, because he knows what we all don’t know and he knows what could hurt him.”

He continued, “And that’s what I think the Democrats ought to be saying is, ‘you really can’t afford for us to get the document because maybe there’s some interesting reasons why only one bank would lend you money and why you had to make certain decisions.’ I think what they’re not doing is pinning the tail on the donkey here saying, and start suggesting ‘Why don’t you want to give us the documents, Mr. Trump? You want to talk about everything else, you tweet in the middle of the night, you call TV shows, why are you hiding this?’ And that is what I think would get under his skin.”

